Two top clubs on alert as Chelsea yet to open contract talks with key player

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic is reportedly attracting interest from Manchester City and Bayern Munich amid doubts over his future at Stamford Bridge.

The Croatia international is approaching the final year of his current Blues contract, and is yet to open talks with the club over a new deal, which has seemingly alerted both City and Bayern, according to the Evening Standard.

Kovacic is a top player on his day and has been an important part of this Chelsea side in recent years, though the Standard suggest his contract situation could mean he’s one player who could make way in something of a clear-out this summer after so much big spending in the last two transfer windows.

Chelsea have invested huge money in several areas of their squad, most notably with the marquee signing of Enzo Fernandez in midfield in January, so it may be that Kovacic is no longer seen as being quite as essential as he was before.

The 28-year-old could certainly do a job for someone like Man City, though, who will want to replace Ilkay Gundogan as he closes in on becoming a free agent.

Bayern also make sense for Kovacic as it would give him the chance to be reunited with former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, who has just replaced Julian Nagelsmann at the Allianz Arena.