Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to rumours of Thomas Tuchel making transfer raids on Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has only been Bayern Munich manager for a few days but is already being linked with some of his former Chelsea players as potential transfer targets for his new club.

The Times have linked Bayern as admirers of Chelsea star Mason Mount, while the Evening Standard have also suggested the Bundesliga giants could be on alert for Blues ace Mateo Kovacic.

Tuchel was hugely popular for the work he did at Chelsea, winning the Champions League in his first few months in charge in 2021, and leading the team to two domestic cup finals last season.

The German tactician would surely do well to work with talents like Mount and Kovacic again, but Fabrizio Romano has taken to his exclusive CaughtOffside column to play down the rumours.

As Romano rightly notes, it’s far too early for Tuchel to have transfer targets in mind for his new club, with the 49-year-old simply preparing for some big upcoming fixtures as he looks to improve results and performances after Julian Nagelsmann was given his marching orders.

“There’s already speculation about who Thomas Tuchel could try to sign for Bayern Munich, but I think it’s absolutely unrealistic to mention transfer targets now – he has arrived only three days ago and he has to prepare Dortmund and City games,” Romano said.

“They’ve not spoken about transfers at all, the only case could be Konrad Laimer who already had a pre-agreement with Bayern and it will be respected. On other targets, we have to wait.”

