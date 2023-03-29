Crystal Palace are said to be considering a move for AC Milan’s Sergino Dest as they look to bolster their options in defence.

This comes from 90Min, who say that Dest is also a target for West Ham and Wolves ahead of the summer window.

Dest is currently on loan at AC from Barcelona and has made 14 appearances in all competitions for the Italians, but Palace are still said to be interested in the player.

The Eagles’ current rightback options consist of Joel Ward and Nathaniel Clyne, who are 33 and 31 years old respectively and both have contracts that are set to expire in June so Dest, a speedy and well-disciplined fullback, would be a very smart signing for Palace if they decide to pursue him.

Dest’s low appearance total this season is in part thanks to a series of muscle injuries he has suffered and it’s likely that he will return to Barca in the summer, when it’ll then be decided where his future lies.

From 2020 to 2022, the American made 72 appearances for the Catalan giants so he was certainly no outcast at Camp Nou, and it’ll be interesting to see whether or not Crystal Palace will be successful in their attempts to lure Dest – who shares the same agent as Palace players Joachim Andersen and Odsonne Edouard – to London.