Exclusive: Man Utd & Chelsea could land star for €30-35million, he’s changed agent to pursue transfer

Manchester United and Chelsea may be in luck as Denzel Dumfries has set his sights on a potential summer transfer window move to the Premier League.

The Netherlands international has shone in his time in Serie A and looks like he is preparing to leave his current club as he’s recently changed his agent.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Dumfries doesn’t seem to be close to any particular club at the moment, but he’ll surely be a tempting option for a number of top teams as he looks set to be available for a bargain fee of just €30-35million.

Dumfries has previously been linked with Man Utd and Chelsea by Inter Live, and it could make sense for these teams to look at him again if he is available.

Erik ten Hag will surely know his fellow Dutchman well, and would no doubt see him as someone who could provide an upgrade on both Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Chelsea, however, already have Reece James, while youngster Malo Gusto will be joining from Lyon in the summer, so it remains to be seen if Dumfries still makes sense as a priority target.

“At the moment there’s nothing concrete or advanced, and this is the reason why he appointed new agent,” Romano said.

“I think fee close to €30/35m could be enough to sign Dumfries. For sure, Premier League is his priority but all options are open.”