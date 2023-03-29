Liverpool may have the chance to seal the transfer of Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic this summer, but no contacts have taken place so far.

The Croatia international’s future at the San Siro looks in some doubt, with Fabrizio Romano confirming in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that he could be a player on the move this summer.

Romano also claims Barcelona discussed Brozovic as an option in January, but it seems there isn’t too much to the links with Liverpool for the moment.

The Reds could certainly benefit from a signing like Brozovic in the middle of the park after a difficult season, with Jurgen Klopp looking in need of upgrades on out-of-form stars like Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

It seems Brozovic could be an option as he may not be staying at Inter, but it remains to be seen if LFC will definitely make the 30-year-old one of their priorities for that area of their squad.

“I’m aware of some reports in Italy linking Marcelo Brozovic as a target for Liverpool, but my understanding is that there have been no contacts at this stage,” Romano explained.

“But Brozovic could be an option for many clubs in the summer as he could have chances to leave Inter, it will also depend on the manager situation.

“In January his name was discussed with Barcelona.”