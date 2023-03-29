Exclusive: Arsenal still pursuing star who is likely to seek transfer this summer

Arsenal are still in the race for the potential transfer of Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Fresneda was a target for the Gunners during the January transfer window, and it seems he remains a part of their plans, while Romano also believes Borussia Dortmund and other clubs will be in the race for the young Spaniard’s signature.

The 18-year-old looks a hugely impressive talent and he’d surely be a good fit for Arsenal, who lack alternatives to Ben White on that right-hand side, with Takehiro Tomiyasu not really impressing in his time at the Emirates Stadium so far.

Romano says Fresneda is now likely to be seeking a new challenge this summer, so it sounds like the opportunity will be there for Arsenal to try to swoop in and lure him to north London.

Arsenal are still eyeing Ivan Fresneda
“Arsenal and Dortmund are still there but there are also other clubs in the race to sign Ivan Fresneda. It’s an open race, the player wants to try a new challenge in the summer for sure,” Romano said.

This follows the player himself telling AS that he’s been learning both English and German as he seemingly prepares for a move away from Valladolid at the end of this season.

