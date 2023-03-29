Graeme Bailey has revealed that Newcastle United are one of the teams interested in signing Kouadio Kone from Borussia Monchengladbach.

The hype around Kone has risen dramatically this season, with the France Under-21 midfielder shining for Gladbach this season, missing just two of his club’s 26 matches in all competitions and proving himself as a top young prospect who doesn’t shirk a tackle.

90Min reported yesterday that Chelsea had registered their interest in the 21-year old, with the likes of PSG and Napoli also keeping an eye on the player.

But now, Newcastle fans should feel a little excited because journalist Bailey has revealed on the Talking Transfers Podcast that the Magpies have their sights set on a possible move for Kone.

“Newcastle like this guy a lot. Whether Newcastle probably go for a player in that mould who has Premier League experience instead – that’s what we’re hearing from St. James’ Park – but they do like this player and they’ve watched him a lot. He’s one to keep an eye on.”

Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock and Joelinton are Newcastle’s only true central midfield names, so Kone would definitely add that extra superstar feeling to Eddie Howe’s squad and if Newcastle were to achieve top 4 status this season, their links to Kone would certainly not be too ambitious.