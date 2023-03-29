‘Nobody expected it’ – Firpo says it’s not normal what one Leeds player can do

Leeds United ace Junior Firpo has heaped praise onto wonderkid Wilfried Gnonto, describing him as having abnormal abilities.

The young forward joined Leeds in the summer and has been a revelation, immediately shining in the Whites’ first-team despite his inexperience at this level.

Leeds fans will be thrilled with how Gnonto is coming along, and it seems Firpo has been taken aback by him as well.

“I think nobody expected from Wilfried. Nobody expected that when he first came, nobody expected. He was just a shy guy, didn’t talk too much. He was even a little bit shy on the pitch as well in the training sessions,” Firpo said.

“But as soon as he went on the pitch, he was unbelievable from day one. Since day one, he’s matured. It’s not normal for 19 years old.

“It’s not normal how he plays, the maturity that he has, everything, it’s unbelievable, to be honest.”

