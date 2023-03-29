When European football’s best players appear to become available, it’s right that such storied clubs as Manchester United and Liverpool should be in the running for their signature.

Although from an attacking perspective both sides have nothing to worry about, they have looked shaky at the back at times.

Liverpool, particularly, are not on song unless Virgil van Dijk is having a decent game. If the Dutchman is under par, as he has been on a number of occasions during the 2022/23 season, things have invariably not ended well for the Reds. The 1-0 loss to Bournemouth recently is just one example of that.

Acquiring a decent centre-back is rarer than hen’s teeth, so any club with title aspirations would want to be in on the action if there’s an opportunity to bring in some quality.

That perfectly describes Napoli’s solid defensive lynchpin, Kim Min-Jae, a player who is as responsible for the Italian side’s surge to the Serie A title as the likes of Victor Osimhen.

According to Sky Sports, the table-toppers have only conceded 16 goals in 27 league games this season, which tells you everything you need to know. Compare and contrast that with Liverpool (29) and Man United (35) and the reason for their interest is obvious.

Rai cited by FourFourTwo say Liverpool are prepared to pay £60m for his services, whilst transfermarkt rate his value at a bargain €50m.

One note of caution is that the player himself doesn’t appear interested, at this point at least.

According to the Daily Express, he told reporters: “As you know, those rumours are not true at all. I want to focus on my team. I have many tournaments to play in. It’s been four or years I have had these rumours.

“It’s uncomfortable. I wish you don’t spread those stories. I cannot be bothered by transfer rumours because they aren’t true. Now I’m focusing on the team, rather than that kind of nonsense.

“There are so many important matches to go and right now I only want to focus on Napoli.”

Though the statement appears unequivocal, the fact he references ‘right now’ might suggest he would be open to approaches after the season ends.