Exclusive: Liverpool have not given up on £100m+ Jude Bellingham transfer

Liverpool have not given up on sealing the ambitious £100million-plus transfer of Jude Bellingham just yet, according to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Reds remain in the race for the Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder, according to Jacobs, despite what has been claimed elsewhere, but of course there will also still be competition from the likes of Manchester City.

Still, it seems Liverpool fans can keep dreaming of signing Bellingham, who would be a huge statement for the club if he were to join, in a deal that Jacobs claims would cost over £100m.

Despite all the speculation over Bellingham in recent months, it seems Dortmund are still in a fairly strong position and won’t be bullied into letting their star player go, so it will be interesting to see how this pans out in the summer.

Liverpool urgently need a big name like this to breathe new life into their ageing and out-of-form midfield, so fans will be encouraged by this latest update from Jacobs’ weekly column.

“The race for Jude Bellingham remains open and complicated due to the number of moving parts. The England midfielder is contracted at Dortmund until 2025 and there is no release clause. That means Dortmund don’t actually have to sell this summer, although suitors are pushing for a transfer at the end of the season. To succeed, it’s going to cost £100m+,” Jacobs said.

More Stories / Latest News Tottenham in managerial crisis mode as FIFA extend Fabio Paratici’s football ban worldwide Opinion: Scott McTominay’s Scotland performance shows what he still has to offer Man United Manchester United add two strikers to their list of transfer targets

“Liverpool have put in the most legwork to date, including developing close ties with Bellingham’s father Mark. And my understanding remains that Liverpool are not out the race. Liverpool’s budget will, however, be affected by a lack of Champions League football.

“Jurgen Klopp really wants Bellingham, so Liverpool have absolutely not given up. And there has been a long-standing confidence that their project is the right fit. Unfortunately, this season hasn’t gone to plan, though, and that could yet have an impact, which is perhaps why other clubs’ chances are being talked up.”