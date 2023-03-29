Man City’s Erling Haaland under investigation by Police for dangerous and stupid stunt

He might be the best striker in the world at the moment as his 28 goals from 26 games (per BBC) would attest, but it seems that Man City’s Erling Haaland hasn’t got the brains he was born with.

The striker evidently seems to think he’s one of those people who, because of their inflated status and potential riches, believe that rules don’t apply to them.

How else do you explain why Haaland was caught on his mobile phone whilst driving his Rolls Royce.

The Sun report that Greater Manchester Police will now be launching an investigation into this practice.

Given the amount of advice around regarding how easy it is to lose focus whilst driving if you’re paying attention to your mobile, there really is no excuse for Haaland to be so blasé about the rules of the road.

It will be interesting to see how much Pep Guardiola frowns upon such acts too.

It’s something that not only brings embarrassment upon Haaland himself, but also on his club. As one of the finest players of his generation, he is looked upon to be an exemplar.

For someone whose car is supposedly worth £300,000 (say The Sun), a small fine isn’t going to deter him from doing the same thing again – but perhaps a driving ban will.

Goals or no goals, he doesn’t have to be an idiot.