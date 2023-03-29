Exclusive: Manchester United obsessed with signing star they missed out on a few years ago

Manchester United are still “obsessed” with sealing the transfer of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to Ben Jacobs in this week’s exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Nigeria international is one of the most in-form attacking players in Europe at the moment, having netted a hugely impressive 25 goals in 29 games in all competitions for Napoli so far this season.

Man Utd would undoubtedly benefit hugely from having someone else that prolific in their line up, with the burden falling on wide-forward Marcus Rashford to be their main goal-scorer this season following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Osimhen looks ideal for the Red Devils, and Jacobs says they’re eager to finally bring him to Old Trafford after previously missing out on him when he first made the move to Napoli a few years ago.

It could now be more tempting for the 24-year-old to accept an offer from United, as it seems he was previously concerned about a lack of playing time, but he would now surely be first choice for Erik ten Hag.

“Manchester United are still obsessed with Victor Osimhen, who almost joined them before moving to Napoli, but decided against it due to a lack of game time,” Jacobs said.

He added: “Neither (Harry) Kane nor Osimhen will be easy to get, and that’s where (Goncalo) Ramos or (Tammy) Abraham might prove smoother to facilitate and cheaper, too.”

