Manchester United add two strikers to their list of transfer targets

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have reportedly added two more strikers to their list of transfer targets for the summer.

The Red Devils could do with a top signing up front to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo, and take the pressure off Marcus Rashford to be their main source of goals from that wide-left role.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Man Utd are now looking at Randal Kolo Muani and Rasmus Hojlund as two more potential options in that area of the pitch alongside bigger names like Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen.

Kolo Muani has impressed with Eintracht Frankfurt and with the French national team, and seems like he could be perfect for what United need right now.

Randal Kolo Muani to Manchester United?
Ramus Hojlund is also on Man Utd’s radar
More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea star’s name has already come up in talks between Tuchel and Bayern Munich board
Video: Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger become first managers inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame
Exclusive: Antonio Conte felt let down by Tottenham, sense of relief now that he’s gone

Hojlund, meanwhile, is an emerging young talent who’s really starting to catch the eye, so could be another smart addition to Erik ten Hag’s squad if others aren’t available.

More proven players like Kane and Osimhen might be preferable for United, but few fans would be complaining if Kolo Muani or Hojlund ended up joining as alternatives.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Harry Kane Randal Kolo Muani Rasmus Hojlund Victor Osimhen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.