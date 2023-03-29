Manchester United add two strikers to their list of transfer targets

Manchester United have reportedly added two more strikers to their list of transfer targets for the summer.

The Red Devils could do with a top signing up front to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo, and take the pressure off Marcus Rashford to be their main source of goals from that wide-left role.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Man Utd are now looking at Randal Kolo Muani and Rasmus Hojlund as two more potential options in that area of the pitch alongside bigger names like Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen.

Kolo Muani has impressed with Eintracht Frankfurt and with the French national team, and seems like he could be perfect for what United need right now.

Hojlund, meanwhile, is an emerging young talent who’s really starting to catch the eye, so could be another smart addition to Erik ten Hag’s squad if others aren’t available.

More proven players like Kane and Osimhen might be preferable for United, but few fans would be complaining if Kolo Muani or Hojlund ended up joining as alternatives.