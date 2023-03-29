Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has long been appreciated by Paris Saint-Germain, who really wanted to sign him in 2022, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column ‘the Daily Briefing’.

The Red Devils, however, always made it clear they didn’t want to sell Rashford, which is unsurprising and clearly the right choice as he’s hit some of the finest form of his career this season.

The England international was always a key player for Man Utd, but he’s undoubtedly taken his game to another level this term, and he undoubtedly looks like he would have been good enough to make an impact at PSG.

It seems former PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino was particularly keen to sign Rashford, according to Romano, but this doesn’t look like anything for United fans to worry about now, as he’s seen as a hugely important part of Erik ten Hag’s plans at Old Trafford.

“PSG really wanted Rashford in summer 2022, but also in summer 2021 with Pochettino as a coach. He’s always been appreciated there but for Erik ten Hag there was 0% chance to let Rashford leave,” Romano said.

Rashford has 27 goals in 44 games in all competitions for MUFC so far this season, his best ever tally in a single campaign.