Luis Enrique is reportedly being considered as Pep Guardiola’s replacement once the Spaniard departs the Etihad Stadium.

This is according to the Express, who say that Enrique, the former Spanish national team boss, is being lined up to replace his fellow Spaniard Guardiola in 2025.

2025 is the year Guardiola’s contract at Manchester City ends, after he penned an extension until then just last year.

The Express state that City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain is a “big admirer” of Enrique, whose CV as a manager includes a Champions League win in 2014/15 with Barcelona and also two La Liga titles with the Catalans, so he’s certainly not short of trophy-winning experience, something that City have become masters at over the past half a decade.

The outlet’s report also reveals that City have already been in contact with Enrique’s team, with talks over a three-year deal worth £14million a season having taken place, meaning that it looks like the City hierarchy are preparing themselves for a future away from Guardiola, and Enrique is certainly not a bad name to take over from him.

Whether he’d be able to replicate the success that Guardiola has brought to the Etihad since 2016 is another question, but there’s no doubt City would continue to be a force in Engish football if Enrique was brought in.