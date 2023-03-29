Eddie Howe is said to want the contracts of Loris Karius and Paul Dummett extended to avoid them leaving at the end of the season.

This is according to the Athletic’s Chris Waugh, who said in a recent fan Q&A that Dummett and Karius are the only two players that Howe wants back at the club next season.

“Paul Dummett, Loris Karius, Matt Ritchie, Mark Gillespie, Matty Longstaff and Ciaran Clark are into the final few months of their contracts. Of those, Howe is considering keeping Dummett and Karius, but the others are expected to leave.”

Karius has been Newcastle’s third-choice keeper this season, his only appearance for the club to date coming in the Magpies’ Carabao Cup final loss to Manchester United, while Dummett has made just one appearance this season, in the EFL Cup first round against Tranmere Rovers in August.

Karius did himself no harm to his reputation at Wembley against United, performing well, while you’d imagine that Howe is keen to keep Dummett around next season as an experienced head for the dressing room – the Welshman may have seen his appearance total decrease in the past four seasons, but 205 games for the Magpies since he joined the club in 2012 is a great achievement.

As well as these potential extensions, there will likely be plenty of change at St. James’ Park come the summer as Newcastle look to further bolster their squad and by that point, we will know whether the club will be playing Champions League football for the first time since 2003.