Newcastle are said to be interested in OGC Nice’s Khephren Thuram with the Magpies said to be long-time admirers of the Frenchman.

This is according to Chris Waugh who spoke in a Q&A for the Athletic, saying Thuram is apparently of interest to the Newcastle hierarchy.

He’s liked most notably by Newcastle’s head of recruitment Steve Nickson and the club could certainly explore the possibility of a transfer this summer.

Khephren’s older brother Marcus is set to depart German side Borussia Monchengladbach on a free transfer this summer and Waugh said that he is also somebody that Newcastle will keep an eye on.

“Marcus Thuram’s Borussia Monchengladbach contract is up this summer and Newcastle have asked to be kept informed of the forward’s situation, but whether they try to compete for the wages he’ll likely demand as a free agent, I’m unsure.”

Jonjo Shelvey’s move to Nottingham Forest in January has meant that Eddie Howe is looking for extra midfield reinforcements and Thuram, who stands at a colossal 6ft 4in at just 22 years of age, could be the perfect man to elevate the Newcastle midfield alongside the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

Valued at just £22million by CIES Football Observatory, Thuram is a player that the Magpies can ill afford to pass up on.