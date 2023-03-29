Opinion: Scott McTominay’s Scotland performance shows what he still has to offer Man United

At just 26 years of age Man United’s Scott McTominay is yet to reach his supposed peak as a football player, and the midfielder gave his paymasters a timely reminder of what he can do on a football pitch with a superb showing for Scotland against Spain.

McTominay scored both goals in a famous 2-0 victory for the Scots, with WhoScored giving him a man of the match award for his contribution. Not bad when you consider he was up against the likes of the more celebrated Rodri and Dani Ceballos.

That followed his brace and man of the match showing against Cyprus just three days before.

It may not have been pretty at times against La Roja but the Red Devil bossed the game, and it does beg the question as to why Erik ten Hag doesn’t appear to fancy the player.

In 2023, he’s only played 90 minutes once in the Premier League for the Old Trafford outfit per WhoScored (notwithstanding a 22 day absence per transfermarkt) which isn’t anywhere close to being enough for a player of his evident quality.

It’s no wonder that Newcastle remain interested with Eddie Howe a fan, according to Fabrizio Romano writing exclusively for CaughtOffside’s Substack.

He’s adept at marauding forward to support the attack as he showed perfectly for Scotland, and he likes a tackle too. The perfect accompaniment for Bruno Guimaraes’ creativity on Tyneside.

Things need to change pretty quickly for the player at Man United or ten Hag’s loss will be Howe’s gain.