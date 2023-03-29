Photo: New Arsenal home shirt for 2023/24 ‘leaked’ online with interesting coincidence

Though there’s still plenty of the 2022/23 season left to play and Arsenal are far from becoming champions at this point, the new home shirt for next season has apparently been ‘leaked’ online, and it could be said to have an interesting nod to the fact that the Gunners may have some new silverware to celebrate at the end of their current campaign.

In the usual red body can be seen a ‘lightning’ pattern, but the stripes on the white sleeves and manufacturers badge are coloured gold.

The Premier League winners sleeve patch, should Arsenal be able to use it next season, will also be gold and complement the stripes nicely.

Coincidence?