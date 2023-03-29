Positive moves made at Man United regarding £80m move for superstar striker

Although there’s still plenty to play for in the 2022/23 season, Man United are already looking ahead to the next campaign with Chief Executive, Richard Arnold, sanctioning a move for Tottenham and England striker, Harry Kane.

The front man has recently broken the all-time England scoring record to add to his all-time scoring record at Spurs. The Premier League record of 260 goals scored by Alan Shearer is also well within his sights now, given that he already has 204 goals per the official Premier League website.

He needs only five more to overhaul Wayne Rooney – again – and place himself second on that particular list, and it’s perhaps with that scoring prowess in mind that United are making their move.

According to the Daily Star, Kane is United manager, Erik ten Hag’s number one transfer priority for the summer, despite a reported £80m price tag, and the club aim to start negotiations with the north Londoners before the end of this season in order to get ahead of a multitude of other interested parties.

Despite the fact that he’ll be 30 years of age at the start of the 2023/24 campaign, Kane is a guarantee of goals.

United have been lacking in that particular department in the English top-flight this season having scored just 41 to date. That’s only two ahead of Newcastle and less than all the remaining clubs in the top eight.

Having a goalscorer par excellence up top for the Dutchman is a wise choice, given the pace that United have on the flanks and the service that they can provide.

At present they have a relatively immobile Wout Weghorst to try and convert any chances that come his way, so a successful purchase for Kane not only massively improves their chances in front of goal but will also likely end Weghorst’s association with the Red Devils.