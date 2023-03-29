Rasmus Hojlund is starting to attract plenty of attention after his fine form for Atalanta, with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and others seemingly keeping an increasingly close eye on his form.

The Denmark international looks to be establishing himself as one of the most exciting young talents in world football, and could well be the next Erling Haaland.

Ladbrokes have revealed the latest odds on Hojlund’s next club, and it seems that the talented 20-year-old is expected to end up at one of the Premier League’s big names.

Man Utd are the current 3/1 favourites to sign the in-form striker, while Arsenal are very close behind at 7/2…

Ladbrokes Latest Betting

Rasmus Hojlund’s Next Club

Man Utd – 3/1

Arsenal – 7/2 Chelsea – 9/2 Milan – 6/1 Real Madrid – 8/1 Bayern Munich – 8/1

PSG – 8/1

Hojlund could be a superb signing to give United more of a goal threat after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, while Arsenal would perhaps also benefit from a more out-and-out goal-scorer in their ranks.