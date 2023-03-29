Real Madrid are said to be keen on bringing Reece James to the Santiago Bernabeu as they look for an upgrade in that position.

This is according to Diario AS, who say that James is one of Los Blancos’ main targets for the summer as they aim to move on from Dani Carvajal.

Carvajal has demonstrated this season that he is losing that speed and sharpness he once had and at 31 years of age, Real are looking at other options to the Spaniard.

Diario also say that Real have previously listed the likes of Davide Calabria, Juan Foyth and Joao Cancelo as right back alternatives, but James is the man they want. The 23-year old has been one of Chelsea’s most important players since debuting for the first team in 2019 and the club recognised his importance to the team by giving him a six-year, £250,000 p/week extension back in September.

Since signing that extension however, James has missed 18 games through injury, which is something that has concerned Blues fans as they hope that his absence won’t be a further regular occurrence going forward.

Real have previous when it comes to signing Chelsea players, having signed Thibaut Courtois in 2018, and Eden Hazard in 2019 so they may have some confidence if they decide to move for James, but taking into consideration his age, his importance to Chelsea, contract length and in some sense his injury history, it may prove a tricky task for them to bring him to Spain.