So far so good for Eddie Howe and his emerging Newcastle United side, with the Magpies still in contention for European football with just 12 Premier League games left to play.

It shows a remarkable progression for a side that were, under previous manager, Steve Bruce, favourites for relegation.

The final push begins now, and Howe will surely be hoping that his players have enough left in the tank to see them over the line.

It’s been three decades since the St. James’ Park faithful enjoyed some real European glory nights, and at present Howe has his current squad not far off emulating Kevin Keegan’s swashbucklers.

He’ll need to keep an eye on his tough-tackling midfielder, Joelinton, mind.

Of all the players in the Newcastle squad, the Brazilian is arguably the most improved, his marauding runs upfield and ability to arrive late into the box a feature of Howe’s way of playing.

Rampaging up and down the pitch tends to come at a personal cost, however.

As noted by the official Premier League website, Joelinton now has 10 yellow cards to his name, leading to a recent two-game ban.

According to StatBunker, that means he is just four away from equalling the most ever in a season, or five from setting an unprecedented record of 15 in a season.

Should that happen, and with a dozen games to go you wouldn’t bet against it, not only will Joelinton have created his own slice of Premier League history, but he’ll likely get a further ban, hampering his team’s chances in the process.