Exclusive: Antonio Conte felt let down by Tottenham, sense of relief now that he’s gone

There is a sense of relief inside Tottenham now that Antonio Conte has left his role as manager, according to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive weekly column for CaughtOffside.

The Italian tactician clearly didn’t feel entirely happy with life at Spurs, with Jacobs noting that he felt “handcuffed” and like he wasn’t really being backed by the club’s board.

Conte has previously been regarded as one of the finest managers in world football, but it’s fair to say it didn’t really work out for him at Tottenham, and it now seems the mood has lifted slightly with his departure.

“I think in many ways there is a sense of relief at Spurs now that Antonio Conte has departed,” Jacobs wrote, in his column which will be published in full at midday today.

“Players were left in the dark for much of the international break as to whether he would definitely depart. And it has been an uncertain start to 2023, regardless, since the expectation was always that Conte would leave at the end of the season.

“With it being pretty obvious for some time that Conte was outgoing, his explosive press conference after the 3-3 draw at Southampton felt like he was almost asking to be sacked.

“Conte made some valid points in my opinion, but was clearly frustrated and it’s never the best time to talk when emotions are running so high. You can’t effectively call the side you are managing serial failures, or accuse players of being “selfish” without immediate consequences.

“Conte felt increasingly handcuffed at Spurs from what I am told. Having qualified for the Champions League last season, the project appeared to be moving forward – and it still might be if Spurs can finish in the top four – but the Italian just didn’t feel backed.”

He added: “On top of this, there were understandable personal issues leading to Conte wanting out. Managers are ultimately just human beings and Conte had become unsettled.

“I think the deaths of his friends, Gianluca Vialli and Gian Piero, plus his own gallbladder surgery, emphasised just how important being close to his family is going forward.”

This just clearly wasn’t the right fit and it seems like it was for the best for everyone involved that a change was made, though of course it remains to be seen who Spurs will bring in next.

The north Londoners haven’t really got their managerial appointments right since sacking Mauricio Pochettino, with Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo also looking poor choices before the underwhelming spell under Conte.