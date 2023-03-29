Exclusive: Antonio Conte eyed as perfect option for Euro giants following Tottenham exit

Former Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will most likely be returning to Italy after leaving Spurs, according to Ben Jacobs in this week’s exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

Conte is out of work after a difficult spell at Tottenham, but he will surely remain highly regarded in the game after a generally successful career at a number of top clubs down the years.

Jacobs has suggested there could be the chance for Conte to return to his former clubs Juventus and Inter Milan, depending on what happens there in the coming months, while the former Chelsea boss is also regarded as an ideal target for Roma to replace Jose Mourinho.

“I have no doubt Conte will get another top job, and it is highly likely that it will be in Serie A. I don’t see him waiting for the Italy job, though,” Jacobs said.

“Roma are the ones to watch because they see Conte as a perfect successor to Jose Mourinho.

“A return to Juventus is not impossible either, especially with Max Allegri’s future uncertain come the end of the season, although I am told Conte has some reservations until the fallout from the Prisma investigation is clearer.

“Even a move to Inter can’t be ruled out, but Conte would have to lower his wage demands. Inter also won’t be rash with Simone Inzaghi. They are still in the Champions League after all. But let’s see what happens come the end of the season.”

Conte might not have been the right fit for Spurs, but one imagines he’d be seen as a highly exciting appointment to take a team like Roma forward, while Juve and Inter would also surely count themselves lucky to have him back if possible.

Conte won Serie A titles with both clubs and it will be interesting to see how he bounces back from this first major low-point of his career.