Exclusive: Man Utd star was wanted by PSG, truth on Liverpool midfielder links & more – Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal

No need to panic Arsenal fans! Bukayo Saka will sign his new contract very soon. There have been no changes since a verbal agreement was made back in February. Three clubs [two from England and one from abroad] have been monitoring his situation for a long time, but he’s staying with the Gunners.

Ivan Fresneda wants a new challenge in the summer for sure. Arsenal and Dortmund are still showing interest in the 18-year-old talent, but there are also other clubs in the mix in what’s becoming an open race.

Barcelona

Ansu Fati‘s father Bori has been speaking to Juanma Castaño on El Partidazo de Cope about his son’s current situation at Barcelona. He said: “Ask Xavi why he’s not playing Ansu. I don’t have any answer. Xavi wants him to work hard, and he is. I feel disappointed as a father. I just say: give him an opportunity. Should we forget about Ansu Fati now?”

Bayern Munich

There’s already speculation about who Thomas Tuchel could try to sign for Bayern Munich, but I think it’s absolutely unrealistic to mention transfer targets now – he has arrived only three days ago and he has to prepare Dortmund and City games. They’ve not spoken about transfers at all, the only case could be Konrad Laimer who already had a pre-agreement with Bayern and it will be respected. On other targets, we have to wait.

Brighton

Brighton wonderkid Evan Ferguson is attracting interest from a host of top clubs

Similar to Graham Potter, I understand there’s a fixed amount in Roberto De Zerbi’s contract to leave Brighton – with one crucial difference: it’s only valid in the summer, not during the season. At the moment, De Zerbi is completely focused on ending the season in the best possible way with the Seagulls. The Italian coach is well thought of but isn’t going anywhere until at least the end of this season. It’s also worth pointing out that Brighton are very tough when negotiating, they want to keep De Zerbi and he’s very happy with the club.

Chelsea

Chelsea are very happy with Levi Colwill‘s development and it took two days of extra negotiations with Brighton last summer to make sure he was going there on loan and not on a permanent deal with a buy-back clause… at the end of the season, the situation (for the future) will be discussed with his agents.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang has a very good relationship with the Barça board and importantly also with Xavi, however, he is not the Barça’s first choice in that position for this summer. That honour falls to Athletico Paranaense’s Vitor Roque. The Catalan club will aim to sign the 18-year-old, but if FFP stops them from doing so – or they’re outbid by other teams – then Auba will come back into the picture.

Inter Milan

At the moment there’s nothing concrete or advanced on Denzel Dumfries, and this is the reason why he has appointed a new agent. I think a fee close to €30m/£35m could be enough to sign him and a switch to the Premier League is his priority. At this stage all options remain open.

Liverpool

I’m aware of some reports in Italy linking Marcelo Brozovic as a target for Liverpool, but my understanding is that there have been no contacts at this stage. But Brozovic could be an option for many clubs in the summer as he could have chances to leave Inter, it will also depend on the manager situation. In January his name was discussed with Barcelona.

Liverpool are NOT out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham yet

Man City

Manchester City are still waiting for Ilkay Gundogan to decide his future. The reason it’s taking some time is because any contract with the club would probably mean he would complete his career there.

Barcelona still want to sign him on a free transfer, and there’s also another club interested. The decision on what happens next is up to the player.

Man United

PSG really wanted Marcus Rashford in the summer of 2022, but also in summer 2021 when Mauricio Pochettino was coach. He’s always been appreciated there, but for Erik ten Hag there was 0% chance of letting Rashford leave.

Manchester United are "obsessed" with Victor Osimhen, but also have Harry Kane and other big names on their radar

Ten Hag has two big decisions to make this summer too; the futures of Victor Lindelof and Scott McTominay. Inter and Atlético Madrid were interested in Lindelof in January but ten Hag said no – at that point. McTominay remains a player of interest to Newcastle, and one who is admired and appreciated by Eddie Howe.

Sporting

I understand that Real Betis are in advanced talks to sign Hector Bellerin on a free transfer from Sporting at the end of this season. Negotiations are progressing to the final stages, and the former Barça and Arsenal right back is keen on returning to Betis soon.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham director Fabio Paratici had a strong message for fans of the club after Antonio Conte’s sacking.

He said: “My message for Spurs supporters is keep supporting as they have until now… they are really amazing. Support the team, Stellini, Ryan and all the staff. We need our fans to achieve our targets. We will fight to achieve our target, we will find until the end of the season. We don’t have to follow speculation in the media about a new coach, it’s just speculation. We have to focus on our squad and manager, we will support Stellini. To part ways with Conte was the best decision for all parties. Stellini managed the team when Antonio was sick, he has experience; Ryan Mason can help him a lot. We are really, really confident: Stellini & Mason can do a very good job.”