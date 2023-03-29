Video: Lionel Messi scores hat-trick and historic 100th Argentina goal in Curacao rout

It was always going to be Lionel Messi’s night for Argentina against minnows, Curacao, and in true Messi fashion, not only did he score his 100th goal for his country, he also went on to complete a first half hat-trick.
Although it took just under 20 minutes for La Albiceleste to get on the scoresheet, the floodgates then opened, with the final score of 7-0 a reflection of Argentine dominance.
Messi got them on their way with a low drive and also had time to provide a first-half assist as well as plundering two more goals for himself.
He’s now the only world champion in history to reach the magical mark of 100 goals.
Messi scores goal number 100 for Argentina ?pic.twitter.com/RIVA6vSmID
— ZIAD IS HAPPY FOREVER ? ?? (@Ziad_EJ) March 28, 2023
Pictures from TVP Vivo