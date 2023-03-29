Video: Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger become first managers inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

Since the Premier League began in 1992, two managers have stood above all others, and it’s only right that Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger become the first to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The former Manchester United boss led the club through its most successful era to date, and it says much about his managerial abilities that the Red Devils haven’t been able to win a Premier League since he retired in 2013.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Antonio Conte felt let down by Tottenham, sense of relief now that he’s gone Photo: New Arsenal home shirt for 2023/24 ‘leaked’ online with interesting coincidence Liverpool and Man United ready for summer battle over €50m-rated defensive colossus

You have to go back to 2004 for the last time Arsenal laid their hands on the top prize, with Wenger at the helm.

Mikel Arteta will no doubt be hoping to emulate the former Gunners chief this season.

BREAKING: Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger have been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame ? pic.twitter.com/AJy4h56ofq — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 29, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports