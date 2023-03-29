If West Ham fans were looking for the reason as to why their team are doing so poorly at present, they may have found it after David Moyes was named by a supposed insider on a recent YouTube broadcast.

Speaking on the Daily Ramble show on the Claret and Booze YouTube channel, host Nick Killington suggested that the source of the news ‘couldn’t be any better,’ and ‘is as good as a contact gets.’

The video continues with the apparent source ‘after a couple of beers’ suggesting that Moyes is a control freak and all of the Hammers problems this season are specifically down to the Scot and things are ‘worse than we thought.’

It’s hard to believe that all of West Ham’s ills would just be down to one man.

Although The Guardian‘s Jacob Steinberg wrote that ‘belief in Moyes is dwindling in the dressing room,’ the players themselves also have to take responsibility for their current malaise.