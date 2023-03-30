13-goal star could leave Leeds United at the end of the season

Leeds United forward Rodrigo Moreno could look to leave the club at the end of the season if the Whites are relegated to the Championship.

As per Football Insider, the 32-year-old will decide on his future at the end of the season.

Leeds have had a dismal campaign so far and they are currently 14th in the league table just two points clear of the bottom three.

Newly appointed manager Javi Gracia will be expected to guide the side to safety in the coming weeks. Leeds decided to part with Jesse Marsch earlier this season after a series of disappointing results.

A club of their stature deserves to stay in the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether the players can step up and grind out a few important results in the coming months.

Meanwhile, the departure of Rodrigo will come as a major blow for the Premier League side. The 32-year-old has been in fine form for Leeds United And he has 13 goals across all competitions.

He is undoubtedly the most prolific goalscorer at the club right now and Leeds cannot afford to lose him just yet.

The Spaniard has a contract with Leeds until the summer of 2024 and it remains to be seen whether the Whites can renew his contract. They will need to secure safety in the Premier League first.

The attacker currently earns around £100,000 a week at the Premier League club and a report from Football Insider claims that he will have to take a pay cut in order to renew his contract.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.