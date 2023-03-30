Arsenal’s ‘Brazilian clan’ could hold the key to move for player that has ‘dream’ to play for Barcelona 

If Arsenal can continue their good form until the end of the season and win a longed-for Premier League, they’ll be in the box seat for new signings keen to align themselves with Mikel Arteta’s project, and the north Londoner’s ‘Brazilian clan’ appear to be key in order to sign one of world football’s most exciting talents.

Athletico Paranaense’s Vitor Roque already has three goals in four games for his club this season according to transfermarkt, and it’s that kind of prowess in front of goal that has got Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona interested.

The Catalan’s are long believed to have been interested in the 18-year-old, who could provide cover up front when needed.

However, according to Sport, the Gunners’ ‘Brazilian clan’ could hold sway in any move for the player.

Not only do they have a number of Brazilian stars in the dressing room but a sporting director in Edu. It would, potentially, make any transition to another club in another country, that much easier.

It would almost certainly give them the edge over Chelsea who Sport also report to be interested.

Unfortunately, for both London rivals, Sport also ran an interview with the player at the end of February where he admitted that it was a ‘dream’ to play for Barcelona.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool told they must pay £70million to complete transfer of Chelsea star “Conte was right” – Pundit slams Tottenham players who “let the fans down year-on-year” Tottenham might need to fork out £66m for 23-year-old target

That may well be the case, but that doesn’t take into account the Catalan club’s ongoing financial troubles.

If they’re unable to fall in line with the FFP rules expected to be placed upon them by La Liga, then London could be the player’s final destination.