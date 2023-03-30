‘Unsatisfactory’ contract offer sees Man United star turn down new deal

It’s not often that players will turn down contracts with Manchester United, but one in particular has apparently seen the club’s recent offer as ‘unsatisfactory.’

That’s unlikely to please manager, Erik ten Hag, who will surely want to tie down his main stars to long-term deals in order that he’s able to plan accordingly.

Regardless of who ends up owning the club after this season, be that Sheikh Jassim, Sir Jim Ratcliffe or the Glazer family, the first-team needs to have some stability and that requires contract disputes to be solved accordingly.

According to The Athletic (subscription required), David de Gea is the player that has turned down United’s opening gambit.

The news doesn’t appear to be as bad as first feared, however, as the outlet also note that the world’s highest paid goalkeeper is still in discussions with the club and would seem to accept that he will need to take a pay cut.

United certainly can’t countenance life without their Spanish custodian.

There was a time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when the thought of de Gea being replaced between the sticks would’ve seemed like the right thing to do.

However, his form since has dispelled any doubts and there’s no question that he’s back as the Red Devil’s first choice in the position now.

Given the current state of negotiations, this is a deal that could slide a little without too many consequences, however, it would surely be best for all parties to get de Gea’s signature on the dotted line sooner rather than later.