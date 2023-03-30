Naby Keita has reportedly been offered to AC Milan this summer with the Guinean set to leave Liverpool on a free transfer.

Keita is almost certain to leave Anfield this summer along with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, per Fabrizio Romano, and as a result, teams will be looking at moves for the pair.

Keita is said to already be linked with a new team, as Calciomercato report that AC Milan have been offered the Guinean.

The outlet states that AC directors Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara have been given the chance to sign many out-of-contract stars this summer, with the 28-year old a serious possibility.

Keita’s contract with the Reds expires this summer, so the club will be making a complete loss on the £52million they signed him for from RB Leipzig back in 2017 (via Sky).

Keita had made over 100 appearances for Liverpool, but repeated injury problems have hampered him from nailing down a regular starting berth under Jurgen Klopp.

With Liverpool linked to the likes of Matheus Nunes and Mason Mount lately, you’d expect the club to comfortably sign some replacements for their departing stars.