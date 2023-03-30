Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Porto attacker Pepe at the end of the season.

A report from GloboEsporte claims that the 26-year-old winger has been on the radar of a number of European clubs and he has a release clause of around €75 million in his contract.

The Brazilian has 5 goals and 8 assists to his name across all competitions and he could prove to be a quality acquisition to the two Premier League clubs.

Pepe can operate on either flank but he is naturally a left-sided forward. He will add pace, flair and goals in the final third for the two English clubs.

Arsenal certainly need to add more depth to their attack and the arrival of Pepe would allow them to rotate the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka more often. Meanwhile, Chelsea have signed Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke in January and they should look to bring in another reliable winger, especially with the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

The report claims that Pepe’s representatives have already received an offer of around €50 million for the player and they have had contacts from Spanish and French clubs as well.

It will be interesting to see where the Brazilian ends up eventually. The opportunity to pray for a Premier League club like Arsenal or Chelsea is likely to be a tempting proposition for the player.