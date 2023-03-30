Arsenal eyeing up a bargain move for 18-year-old Barcelona winger

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Barcelona winger Ilias Akhomach.

According to a report from the Spanish publication Sport (h/t SportWitness), Arsenal are currently fighting it out with Premier League side Leeds United for the 18-year-old’s services.

Akhomach will be a free agent at the end of the season and he is set to leave Barcelona in the summer.

Apparently, Arsenal and Leeds are the strongest contenders to secure the talented youngster’s services. They will face competition from clubs like AC Milan and Sevilla as well.

The opportunity to sign a talented youngster on a free transfer will be a tempting proposition for many clubs and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can win the race for a signature.

The Gunners have a proven track record of nurturing talented young players into established first-team players and Akhomach could be tempted to move to the north London club.

Arsenal are well placed to win the league title this season and they will be an attractive destination for most players.

Mikel Arteta could help the player develop into an important first-team player for Arsenal in the coming seasons.

The Gunners certainly have the stature and the financial resources to overtake Leeds United in the chase and it remains to be seen what the talented young winger decides.

He will be hoping to play ample first-team football in the coming seasons and the Gunners might need to provide him with some game time assurances.