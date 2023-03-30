Arsenal are reportedly introduced in signing the Galatasaray defender Sacha Boey.

A report from Tuttomercatoweb claims that Arsenal are looking to sign the 22-year-old French defender at the end of the season.

The highly talented right-back has established himself as a key player for the Turkish club and it remains to be seen whether Galatasaray are prepared to sanction his departure at the end of the season.

Boey has a contract with the Turkish club until the summer of 2025 and Arsenal will be hoping to agree on a reasonable fee for the right back.

It is no surprise that the Gunners are most interested in signing the defender during the summer transfer window. Mikel Arteta has been using Ben White as his right-back this season and the former Brighton defender is more suited to a central role.

Bringing in a specialist right-back at the end of the season should be a top priority for the Gunners.

The 22-year-old French defender has proven his quality in the Turkish league and he will be determined to take up a new challenge now. A move to the Premier League is likely to be a tempting proposition for him.

It would be a major step up in his career and playing alongside better players in England will accelerate his development as well.

Mikel Arteta has done well to nurture the talented young players at Arsenal and he could help the 22-year-old improve as well.

Meanwhile, the report also claims that the defender has admirers all over Europe and Arsenal could face extensive competition for the young defender at the end of the season.