Arsenal given opportunity to seal transfer of former Premier League star

Arsenal have reportedly shown an interest in sealing the transfer of Barcelona defender Eric Garcia, whose future at the Nou Camp looks in some doubt.

The Spain international, formerly of Manchester City, has not been an automatic starter for Barca this season, and it seems he isn’t keen to put up with that for another year amid interest from the Gunners, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will likely know Garcia well from their time together at Man City, and it could be smart business to pounce for him if he’s available this summer.

Still only 22 years of age, Garcia is a fine player with plenty of potential, so could give Arsenal more depth in defence as they don’t want to be relying too much on someone like Rob Holding if they’re back in the Champions League next season.

It’s not immediately clear, however, if Garcia would get in to Arteta’s line up ahead of the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, so the Spaniard might want to think carefully about moving to the Emirates Stadium if it’s more playing time he wants.

Arsenal have done well to bring in former City players like Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko in recent times, so Garcia could be another good fit for what Arteta is trying to build.