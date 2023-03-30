Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano makes prediction on Chelsea star amid transfer links with CL giants

Chelsea right-back Reece James may have been linked with Real Madrid, but it seems Fabrizio Romano is unconvinced by the transfer rumours.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano made it clear he expected James to stay at Chelsea, as he’s one of the key figures of their project and only recently signed a new contract.

As well as that, Romano expects Real Madrid will have other priorities this summer over a new right-back, despite the story from AS stating that Los Blancos are considering a move for James.

The England international is surely good enough for a team like Real, but Chelsea won’t want to lose him as it seems clear that new owner Todd Boehly has big plans for the club after so much recent spending.

Keeping James is surely going to be crucial to Chelsea’s success, so Blues fans can probably breathe a sigh of relief for now after this latest Romano update.

“Reece James just signed a new deal with Chelsea in September, he’s one of the English faces of Chelsea project, they trust him,” Romano said.

“I expect Reece James to stay, at this stage.

“Real Madrid focus is more on different targets like Bellingham.”