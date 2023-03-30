Chelsea star open to Thomas Tuchel reunion at Bayern Munich as he weighs up numerous transfer options

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is reportedly interested in the possibility of linking up with former manager Thomas Tuchel again with a transfer to Bayern Munich.

The England international has struggled for form this season, but would surely not be short of options if he were to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, when he’ll have just a year left on his contract with the Blues.

According to the Guardian, Mount could be open to leaving Chelsea for Bayern, where he’d get the chance to work with Tuchel again – a manager who really got the best out of him when he was in west London.

It would be intriguing to see what Mount could do at a club like Bayern, and it may well be that that would be the best way for him to get his career back on track.

The 24-year-old undoubtedly has great potential, and it’s no surprise to see the Guardian also linking him with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

Mount showed plenty of promise at Chelsea before a dip in form this season, and whether or not that’s just down to the distraction of his contract not being sorted out, it now seems like it’s going to see him leave the club under something of a cloud.