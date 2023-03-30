Chelsea urged to let go of big name player amid transfer links with rivals

Chelsea have been urged to let Mason Mount go amid transfer rumours over his future and as he nears the final year of his contract.

The England international has not been at his best this season, but is sure to be a big name who’ll attract plenty of interest after a fine career at Stamford Bridge.

Mount has been linked with Liverpool by Football Transfers, and one imagines he could revive his career under Jurgen Klopp, though Gabriel Agbonlahor has spoken on talkSPORT about the need for Chelsea to get rid of him after a poor campaign.

See below as Agbonlahor rips into Mount after his significant dip in form this term…

“He has to go!” ?? “3 goals/2 assists isn’t good enough. Being at a club so long, maybe it’s gone stale.” ? Gabby Agbonlahor says Mason Mount MUST be ready to leave #CFC this summer. pic.twitter.com/OFch2iZmAs — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 29, 2023

Agbonlahor admits Liverpool need a midfielder and that there could be a top player in there, so it could even be that it’s mutually beneficial if Chelsea decide to sell him.

The west London giants will no doubt have hoped Mount could go on and become a club legend, but it might actually be that things have gone stale between them and both sides need a fresh start.