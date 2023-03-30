Crystal Palace are interested in signing Sochaux midfielder Skelly Alvero who is in his debut season in professional football.

Palace have a lot of youngsters in their ranks such as Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze and Alvero looks to be the next in line to arrive at Selhurst Park.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano who says that Palace, along with Borussia Monchengladbach, are tracking the 20-year old who could be available for as little as €3million.

Alvero has made a very impressive 24 appearances this season for Ligue 2 Sochaux and has the ability to play both in central and attacking midfield – with Palace needing some impetus going forward, Alvero could be a very smart signing.

Sochaux have produced some fantastic talents over the years including Ibrahima Konate, Marcus Thuram and Cedric Bakambu, so if that is anything to go by, Palace could get themselves a star for the future in Alvero.