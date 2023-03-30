Good news for Erik ten Hag as €50m Man United target will now leave club at the end of the season

Monaco star Axel Disasi will leave the French club at the end of the season amid interest from Manchester United.

That is according to L’Equipe, who are reporting that Disasi will end his time at Monaco this summer despite having a contract until 2025.

Man United are one of the clubs interested in signing the 25-year-old ahead of next season, reports Foot Mercato, who would reportedly cost the Premier League giants around €50m.

A meeting also took place between the French player’s entourage and the leaders of the Manchester club two weeks ago as Erik ten Hag looks to bring in a centre-back during the next transfer window.

Disasi has emerged as one of the best defenders in Ligue 1 this season and his form has seen him become a regular in Didier Deschamps France squad.

The 25-year-old has played 39 times in all competitions for Monaco this campaign and has impressively scored five goals along with four assists.

The centre-back would be a good addition to Ten Hag’s squad and would be an upgrade on Harry Maguire who is expected to leave the Manchester club at the end of the season.