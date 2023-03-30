“He’s been weak” – Simon Jordan slams Leicester man who will run away this summer

TalkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has blasted Brendan Rodgers’ “weak” management and said he will “run from the scene of the crime” if Leicester City are relegated this season.

This campaign has been a tough one for the Foxes, who are currently just one point off of the relegation zone in 17th place, and many of their fans will be fearing relegation if things do not improve.

There has been several reasons for Leicester’s poor campaign and Simon Jordan believes Rodgers is one of them. If the Premier League side are relegated the likelihood of the former Liverpool boss walking away is high, especially with the Tottenham job up for grabs.

Jordan was heavily critical of the Foxes boss on talkSPORT and stated via the Leicester Mercury: “I have been significantly underwhelmed and unimpressed with Brendan Rodgers for the past 12 months. I am very impressed with him previous to that.

“I was not one of the detractors that felt the decline at Liverpool after their opportunity to win the Premier League should be used to diminish him. I think he did a great job at Celtic, and at the beginning of his time with Leicester, he won them an FA Cup that they’d never won before.

“I do think he’s been weak. He’s been constantly politicking his way around interviews. He’s been saying one thing and doing another. He started off last year saying there was going to be a sea change at Leicester after that appalling performance at Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup. Since that point, everything has gone backwards. They’ve been a poor side.

“When Maddison is out of the mix, that’s been a huge part of the equation. Constantly selling their best players doesn’t help anybody at all.

“[If they’re relegated] he’ll run away from the scene of the crime, being the perpetrator of it. There’s no benefit of Brendan Rodgers being in the Championship. I would be amazed if Leicester got relegated, and if they did, that Brendan Rodgers would be still in situ.”