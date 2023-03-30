Heung Min-Son says he feels responsible for Tottenham’s sacking of Antonio Conte who left the club under a big cloud on Sunday.

Conte was dismissed by Tottenham over the weekend, bringing to an end what many saw as an extremely toxic relationship between manager and club.

The end of the Conte at Tottenham era was nigh after Spurs blew a 3-1 lead against the Premier League’s bottom side Southampton to draw 3-3 on March 18th, with the Italian boss slamming the players and the club in his press conference after the match.

A look back at Antonio Conte’s ????????? final press conference as Tottenham manager. ? pic.twitter.com/jPqMxnZmEi — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 26, 2023

Conte’s departure leaves Spurs in a very awkward position with regard to needing a new name in the dugout, with Cristian Stellini taking temporary charge of the team until the end of the season, and Son recently came out to say that he feels partly responsible for Conte’s exit (h/t The Guardian).

“As a player, I am really sorry,” said the South Korean after his country’s 2-1 friendly loss to Uruguay on Tuesday.

“He’s a world-class coach and we had a great journey together. I should have played better. I feel responsible for his departure because I haven’t helped the club all that much.”

Son has just six league goals this season, but it’s harsh to blame himself for Conte’s departure when the Italian’s actions post-Southampton did not do him or the club any favours and it remains to be seen where the 53-year old will end up next.