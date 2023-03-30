Jose Mourinho monitoring situation of Chelsea star ahead of potential move

Jose Mourinho wants to bring Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Roma in the summer as the midfielder is expected to leave Stamford Bridge.

Loftus-Cheek will enter the final year of his contract at the West London in the summer and although the Blues have the option of an extension, they are not keen to activate it, reports Football Insider.

Now the same source states that Mourinho is keen on bringing the 27-year-old to Roma in the summer and will monitor his situation. AC Milan are also believed to be interested in the English star but where he will end up remains to be seen.

The Chelsea star has been at the West London club since joining their academy in 2004 and has worked his way up through the ranks. The midfielder has played a total of 149 times for the Blues’ first team, scoring 13 goals and assisting a further 17.

Loftus-Cheek has seen his game time increase this season under the former Brighton boss as his versatility has allowed him to play in several positions such as right wing-back in the absence of Reece James.

However, his time at Chelsea looks like it could be coming to an end.