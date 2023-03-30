Leeds United have been linked with a move for the talented young Barcelona winger Ilias Akhomach in recent weeks.

A report from Mundo Deportivo claims that a deal for the 18-year-old winger could be completed before the end of the month.

Apparently, the player is close to signing for Leeds United and the official announcement is the only thing that remains.

The Barcelona youngster has been linked with clubs like Arsenal as well and it would be a major coup if the Whites managed to secure his services.

The 18-year-old is highly rated around Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. He could develop into an important first-team player for Leeds in the coming seasons.

Leeds do not have the resources to buy established stars every season and they must look to rely on talented young players who can be signed for a bargain.

The Premier League side will be hoping to help him develop and fulfil his potential at Elland Road in the coming seasons.

A move to Leeds would be an exciting opportunity for Akhomach who will hope to force his way into the first-team setup soon.

The 18-year-old needs ample game time in order to continue his development and Leeds could provide them with that platform in the coming seasons.