Leeds United midfielder Weston McKennie could face a lengthy ban from football if he is found to have been aware of Juventus’s illegal accounting operation.

Corriere dello Sport say that McKennie, who is on loan at Leeds from Juventus, may have to defend himself in court amidst the allegations directed at the Old Lady.

Juventus were docked 15 points in Serie A back in January after being found guilty false accounting during the Covid-19 period.

Players who were at Juventus between 2019 and 2021 could face time in court if they are found to be aware of the illegal operations.

The seriousness of the situation is further amplified by the fact that the entire Juventus board resigned over the allegations in November, while now Tottenham managing director Fabio Paratici was given a worldwide ban from football by FIFA on Wednesday.

Back to McKennie’s situation, Leeds do have the option to sign the American on a permanent deal in the summer if they remain in the Premier League, but if the Juventus situation does worsen, his move could be plunged into serious doubt.