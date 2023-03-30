Lionel Messi makes decision on his future and he’ll join new club

Lionel Messi is said to have made a decision on his future and his plan will eventually see him join a new club in America.

According to Marca, the World Cup winner will stay at Paris Saint-Germain for another season before moving to the MLS to join a new club. That is likely to be Inter Miami as the pair have been linked for some time now and the American franchise have not given up on convincing the 35-year-old, reports Sport.

Barcelona were also said to be looking to bring Messi back to the Camp Nou but their financial situation makes that operation very difficult for the Catalan club.

? Lionel Messi is set to extend his contract for another season at PSG before leaving for MLS! ?? (Source: @marca) pic.twitter.com/11bMUlxGW4 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) March 30, 2023

This is the best option for Messi as the Argentina star still has a lot to offer European football. The World Cup winner is still at the top of the game and it would be a shame to see that cut short.

The former Barcelona star has scored 18 goals and provided a further 17 assists across 32 games this season and that doesn’t include his incredible World Cup campaign.

Another season in Europe will keep Messi in the best shape possible in the lead-up to the Copa America in 2024, where the Argentina star will look to bring another trophy back to his country.