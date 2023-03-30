Liverpool told they must pay £70million to complete transfer of Chelsea star

Liverpool have reportedly been told they must pay £70million for the transfer of Chelsea attacking midfielder Mason Mount.

It seems talks have taken place and some progress has been made on trying to bring Mount to Anfield, though it’s clear that the Blues won’t let him go on the cheap, according to Football Transfers, who state that his asking price is around £70m.

It’s not that often we see Liverpool splash that kind of cash on signings, and it’s certainly far from a given that they’ll pay that kind of money for the England international when he’ll just have a year left to run on his Chelsea contract this summer.

Still, there’s no doubt Mount is a fine player on his day and could add plenty to this struggling Liverpool squad as they look to rebuild in midfield ahead of next season.

It’s not often we see big names like Mount available at this stage in their career, so this is a big opportunity for Liverpool, with some fans surely likely to feel it’s worth paying the £70m to poach such an important player from a big six rival.

Liverpool urgently need someone to breathe new life into what has been a problem position in their squad this season, with Mount having the potential to be an important player for the Reds for years to come if he does join and gets his career back on track.