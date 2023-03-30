Exclusive: Luis Enrique’s demands revealed as he’s open to PL job amid Tottenham links

Former Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique would be open to working in the Premier League but there’s still no final decision on who will be the next Tottenham manager.

Enrique is likely to be one tempting candidate for Spurs as he’s one of the biggest names currently available, but it remains to be seen if he’ll definitely get the nod over some other proven coaches.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Fabrizio Romano said there was no update on Tottenham’s manager search for the moment, with a decision to come later.

On Enrique’s situation, Romano confirmed that the Spanish tactician would be open to working in England next, but that he would only choose the right project for him, even if he is eager to get back to work as soon as possible after leaving his previous role.

“There’s no update yet as now for Tottenham is time to explore all the options and then decide the right candidate,” Romano said. They will take time, that’s why there is Stellini.

“Luis Enrique is open to joining English clubs; but it depends on the project, he wants something long-term and not just short-term. He wants to return as soon as possible.”

Tottenham recently sacked Antonio Conte and they need to get this next managerial appointment right after some poor choices in that department since the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino a few years ago.